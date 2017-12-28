 Ijaw youths accuse politicians of politicising NDDC magt – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ijaw youths accuse politicians of politicising NDDC magt – The Punch

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Ijaw youths accuse politicians of politicising NDDC magt
The Punch
The Ijaw Youth Council, Central Zone, has accused some Abuja-based politicians of hijacking the IYC to politicise the management of the Niger Delta Development Commission. The Central Zone, comprising Bayelsa State and some parts of Rivers State, also
Ijaw-Bini dispute: IYC seeks autonomous LG for IjawNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.