 Ike Ekweremadu, Bankole, Katsina-Alu get 21-day eviction notices | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ike Ekweremadu, Bankole, Katsina-Alu get 21-day eviction notices

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel, for Recovery of Public Property has given the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, a former Speaker of the House of Reps, Dimeji Bankole, and former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Aloysius Katsina-Alu, 21 days to vacate their residences. The Chief Okoi Obono-Obla-led panel issued the quit notice on Thursday to the […]

Ike Ekweremadu, Bankole, Katsina-Alu get 21-day eviction notices

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.