Prison Break: Ikot Ekpene prisons has 831 inmates and most of them are awaiting trials – AKS Controller of Prisons

Akwa Ibom State Controller of Nigeria Prison Service, Alex Oditah says, Ikot Ekpene Prisons as at December 27 has 831 inmates against the holding capacity of the prison which is 400.

In a chat with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Oditah said most of the inmates in the prisons are currently awaiting trials. Speaking in regards of the prison break incident of December 7, Oditah said out of 47 inmates that escaped from the prison, 14 of them has been recapture while 4 died from gun injuries. He said a committee made up of 3 members had been set up by the State command to ascertain the cause of the prison break.

“Some inmates escaped from Ikot Ekpene prison on December 7, at about 12.45 pm; to ascertain the total number of those that escaped we have to do headcount,

“We discovered that 47 inmates had escaped from the custody. Immediately search party swung into action and 14 were recaptured.

“The capacity for Ikot Ekpene Prisons is 400 but as of December 27, the prison custody 831 inmates most of the inmates are awaiting trials.

“The prison facilities are over stretched and requires urgent attention.”

