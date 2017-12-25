 Ikpeazu presents N140bn budget for 2018 – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Ikpeazu presents N140bn budget for 2018 – Vanguard

Vanguard

Ikpeazu presents N140bn budget for 2018
UMUAHIA—Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has presented an appropriation bill of N140.93 billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration as the 2018 working budget of the State. Ikpeazu. Christened “Budget of Partnerships and
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

