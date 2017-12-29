Illegal sale of LPG cylinders continues unabated in Anantnag – Kashmir Patriot (press release)



Kashmir Patriot (press release) Illegal sale of LPG cylinders continues unabated in Anantnag

Kashmir Patriot (press release)

ANANTNAG: the illegal refilling of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is turning out to be a highly profitable business in the Anantnag District and those involved in the illegal trade mint huge profit. The activity increases during winters in Kashmir …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

