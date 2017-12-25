I’m sure my kids have a nickname for me but I don’t know it — Paul Play – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
I'm sure my kids have a nickname for me but I don't know it — Paul Play
Information Nigeria
You became a father at an age that can be considered young. Was there a reason for that? I have always believed that it is good to have children when you are in your 20s. I think it's quite easier to nurture them when you are still young. Some people …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!