Imo State Embark On 3 Days Fasting Against Okorocha

Imo State Catholics started 3 days fasting against the evil leadership of the State’s governor. The fasting started on the 29th of December to end on the 31st. The fasting is to be taken serious by all the Catholics in the state with recitation of the Rosary.

Confirming the news, a directive said : “Our Lady will surely crush the ugly serpent that is raising its head in Imo State now. Catholics stand up to your faith and win this spiritual battle. God is with us. We shall live to see the end of this evil. The heavenly beings are greater than all the principalities here on earth. We will surely overcome.”

PoliticsNGR learnt that the exercise was to be strictly adhered to. According to Vanguard, The directive issued to Catholics read; “for God to manifest His power in Imo State, and deliver His children from the evil leadership of Governor Rochas Okorocha. This call will go a long way to salvage Imo State.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

