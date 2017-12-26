 Imolites reject renaming of road after Buhari, others – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Imolites reject renaming of road after Buhari, others – Vanguard

Vanguard

Imolites reject renaming of road after Buhari, others
Owerri – Residents in Imo state, have refused to accept the renaming of roads in the state capital by Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha. Imo state. Some of the major roads renamed were Assumpta road to Buhari road, Wethderal road to Sam Mbakwe and
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

