 In Germany.. Government Increased Their Fuel Price… In Just An Hour, People Parked Their Cars And Walked Home (Photo) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In Germany.. Government Increased Their Fuel Price… In Just An Hour, People Parked Their Cars And Walked Home (Photo)

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

This is how you protest in Germany. In Germany, the government has increased the price of fuel In just an hour, people left their cars on the streets and avenues and walked home. More than a million abandoned cars They had to lower the price When people are smart, the corrupt cannot achieve their goals […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.