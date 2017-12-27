In interview with Prince Harry, Obama says leaders shouldn’t use social media to divide – SFGate
|
Newsweek
|
In interview with Prince Harry, Obama says leaders shouldn't use social media to divide
SFGate
LONDON – In his first interview since leaving office, former President Barack Obama didn't mention President Donald Trump by name, but he really didn't have to: He told his host, Prince Harry, that leaders shouldn't use social media to stoke division …
When Harry Met Barry: The BBC Obama Interview
Barack Obama Expertly Snubbed Trump in Prince Harry Interview
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!