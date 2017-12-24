In Mali : Ousted Malian president arrives back in Bamako – Pulse Nigeria
|
In Mali : Ousted Malian president arrives back in Bamako
Pulse Nigeria
Mali's ousted former president Amadou Toumani Toure returned to the country on Sunday for the first time since a coup deposed him in 2012. Published: 14:18 , Refreshed: 15:40; Pulse News Agency International by AFP. Print; eMail · Mali's ousted former …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!