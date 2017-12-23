 In the Spirit of Christmas🎄! Taylor Swift buys a House for Homeless Pregnant Fan | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

In the Spirit of Christmas🎄! Taylor Swift buys a House for Homeless Pregnant Fan

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

It’s the festive season and American singer Taylor Swift has done something really sweet for one of her fans. The 28-year-old singer bought a home for her longtime fan, Stephanie, who was homeless, pregnant, and on top of that, dealing with her boyfriend losing his job. According to Just Jared, Stephanie shared a post on Taylor’s app […]

The post In the Spirit of Christmas🎄! Taylor Swift buys a House for Homeless Pregnant Fan appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.