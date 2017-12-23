In the Spirit of Christmas🎄! Taylor Swift buys a House for Homeless Pregnant Fan
It’s the festive season and American singer Taylor Swift has done something really sweet for one of her fans. The 28-year-old singer bought a home for her longtime fan, Stephanie, who was homeless, pregnant, and on top of that, dealing with her boyfriend losing his job. According to Just Jared, Stephanie shared a post on Taylor’s app […]
