India introduces law aimed at jailing Muslim men who instantly divorce wives

The Indian government on Thursday introduced a bill in parliament aimed at prosecuting Muslim men who divorce their wives through the “triple talaq”, or instant divorce, which women complain violates their right to equality. In August, the Supreme Court ruled as unconstitutional the law, which allows Muslim men to divorce their wives simply by uttering the word “talaq” three times. Muslim women had petitioned the court, arguing the practice of husbands divorcing them through “triple talaq”, including by Skype and WhatsApp, not only violated their rights but left many women destitute.

