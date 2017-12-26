 India’s economy to leapfrog UK’s in size next year, Cebr predicts – The Independent | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

India’s economy to leapfrog UK’s in size next year, Cebr predicts – The Independent

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Independent

India's economy to leapfrog UK's in size next year, Cebr predicts
The Independent
India looks set to leapfrog Britain and France next year to become the world's fifth-largest economy in dollar terms, a report showed on Tuesday. The Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr) consultancy's 2018 world economic league table
India to become fifth largest economy in 2018: ReportEconomic Times
Britain falls another place in world economic rankings to seventh as India soarsMirror.co.uk
China to surpass US economy by 2030, new report saysUPI.com
The Real Deal Magazine –GkMen –City A.M. –Daily Beast
all 44 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.