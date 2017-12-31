INEC To Deploy 30,000 Ad hoc Staff For Kano LG Polls
Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, (KANSIEC) has disclosed that 30000 adhoc electoral members of staff will be recruited and deployed to conduct the February 2018 local government election in the state. The secretary of the commission, Barrister Wada Bashir Isiyaku said, to ensure a smooth and hitch free local government polls, the commission will commence […]
The post INEC To Deploy 30,000 Ad hoc Staff For Kano LG Polls appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!