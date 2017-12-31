INEC To Deploy 30,000 Ad hoc Staff For Kano LG Polls

Kano State Independent Electoral Commission, (KANSIEC) has disclosed that 30000 adhoc electoral members of staff will be recruited and deployed to conduct the February 2018 local government election in the state. The secretary of the commission, Barrister Wada Bashir Isiyaku said, to ensure a smooth and hitch free local government polls, the commission will commence […]

The post INEC To Deploy 30,000 Ad hoc Staff For Kano LG Polls appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

