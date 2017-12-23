Iniesta: Madrid Can Still Do The Impossible

Barcelona captain, Andres Iniesta has warned the Catalans not to write off Real Madrid, after a 3-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona had to wait till the second half to bang in the goals, with Messi, Suarez and Vidal sealing all three points and going nine points clear.

The win also means Real Madrid are still fourth on the table, and are 14 points behind, but Iniesta is not writing them off.

“I do not think the distance in points shows the distance in quality between the two teams,” Iniesta told beIN SPORTS.

“We are very respectful of Madrid. We know they are one of the best clubs in the world, so we never rule them out for La Liga.

“There are still so many matches to play and Madrid, in their history have always proved they can pull off the impossible.”

“I want to congratulate the whole team on a great win,” he added.

“In the first half, Madrid had more chances than us. They were playing a more attacking style of football to us and were stronger than us.

“In the second half we turned the tables and were more comfortable

“In the first half they played us one-on-one but were not able to keep up that demanding style of play in the second half.”

The post Iniesta: Madrid Can Still Do The Impossible appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

