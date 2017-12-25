 Innoson boss, Chukwuma breaks silence on withdrawal of suit against EFCC | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Innoson boss, Chukwuma breaks silence on withdrawal of suit against EFCC

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma, has broken silence on why he withdrew his fundamental rights enforcement lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a statement Monday, Mr. Chukwuma explained that he withdrew the lawsuit against the anti-graft agency after he learnt that GTBank had allegedly compromised the process. “GTBank became […]

Innoson boss, Chukwuma breaks silence on withdrawal of suit against EFCC

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.