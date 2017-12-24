 Innoson Commends Buhari For Intervening On His Matter… Says His Arrest Has No Tribal Link | Nigeria Today
Innoson Commends Buhari For Intervening On His Matter… Says His Arrest Has No Tribal Link

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Innoson Group of Companies, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, says his arrest and detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), earlier this week, “has no tribal or zone undertone but was purely business-related.” He made the clarification during a brief chat with journalists Saturday in his country home, Nnewi, […]

