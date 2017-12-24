Innoson Commends Buhari For Intervening On His Matter… Says His Arrest Has No Tribal Link

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Innoson Group of Companies, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, says his arrest and detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), earlier this week, “has no tribal or zone undertone but was purely business-related.” He made the clarification during a brief chat with journalists Saturday in his country home, Nnewi, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

