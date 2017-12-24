Innoson motor speaks about his arrest, says it does not have Ethnic Undertone

In reaction to the news that Innoson was arrested because he is from the South East part of Nigeria, the CEO of Innoson Group, Innocent Chukwuma said his arrest did not have anything to do with tribe.

He stated that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, people should stop spreading the fake news and do not make it a tribal war.

According to News Express, the businessman said this when he addressed a large crowd which thronged his residence on Saturday.



“It {his arrest} has no tribal or zone undertone but was purely business-related,” the newspaper quoted him to have said.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

