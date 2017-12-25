Innoson Vs GTBank: EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson Motors CEO, Innocent Chukwuma

The business tussle between Innoson Motors, GTBank and EFCC continues as the anti-graft agency files fraud charges against Innoson Motors and its embattled chairman, Innocent Chukwuma.

According to PT, the third defendant in the suit is Mr. Chukwuma’s brother, Charles. The four-count charge is dated November 30, and filed at the High Court of Lagos State, Ikeja Division.