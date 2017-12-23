Innoson Withdraws Ex-parte Application Against EFCC, GTBank

Innoson Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma, on Friday withdrew an ex parte application they filed against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The other defendants in the ex parte application filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos are the Federal High Court, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector-General of Police and Guaranty Trust Bank.

In the ex parte application, Innoson alleged that his recent arrest and detention by the EFCC was at the instance of GTBank.

Though the ex part application was filed on Thursday, Justice Hadiza Shagari had adjourned till Friday to hear it.

When the matter was, however, called on Friday, counsel for GTBank, Adebowale Kamoru, showed up in court, saying his client had heard about Innoson’s move to get an injunction against them.

Kamoru, in an application he brought before Justice Shagari on Friday, prayed the court to decline entertaining Innoson’s ex parte application, on the claim that Innoson and his company had suppressed material facts.

Citing several judicial authorities, he prayed the court to grant leave for his client to be heard in the case.

In response, Innoson’s lawyer, Prof. MacCarty Mbaduagha, said he had been instructed by his client to withdraw the ex parte application.

Kamoru did not oppose him.

Consequently, Justice Shagari granted Mbaduagha’s prayer.

“In view of the application of the applicants’ counsel, the application is hereby granted,” the judge held.

