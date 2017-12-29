Inside the transformation of Nicolas Otamendi, Man City’s Superman – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Inside the transformation of Nicolas Otamendi, Man City's Superman
Goal.com
Up until Friday, Nicolas Otamendi had been known as 'The General'. He has now graduated to the somewhat rarer rank of 'Superman'. Pep Guardiola's most enlightening comments usually come not when he is pressed for an answer, but when he has something he …
Jamie Carragher lays into "broken record" Jose Mourinho and says Pep Guardiola would win title with Man United
Pep Guardiola's Man City have their own Lionel Messi, says former Barcelona star Xavi
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany receives degree of good news over latest calf injury
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!