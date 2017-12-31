Insufficiency Of Today Will Turn Out To The Abundance Of Tomorrow If… – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has urged Nigerians and particularly the people of his state to hope for an abundant future and not be deterred by the current challenges
The post Insufficiency Of Today Will Turn Out To The Abundance Of Tomorrow If… – Fayose appeared first on Ngyab.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!