Investment climate in Zambia is one of the most attractive in Africa-Sikaneta – Lusaka Times
|
Lusaka Times
|
Investment climate in Zambia is one of the most attractive in Africa-Sikaneta
Lusaka Times
Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta listens to UNHCR High Commissioner Fillipo Ghandi during the Open Session of AU Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta said Zambia tops the list …
Zambia's int'l relations this year successful, says Kalaba
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!