 Investment climate in Zambia is one of the most attractive in Africa-Sikaneta – Lusaka Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Investment climate in Zambia is one of the most attractive in Africa-Sikaneta – Lusaka Times

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Lusaka Times

Investment climate in Zambia is one of the most attractive in Africa-Sikaneta
Lusaka Times
Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta listens to UNHCR High Commissioner Fillipo Ghandi during the Open Session of AU Peace and Security Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia Susan Sikaneta said Zambia tops the list
Zambia's int'l relations this year successful, says KalabaTimes of Zambia

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.