IPMAN: we now get 80 trucks daily

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has raised the hope of an end to petrol scarcity, saying its members now get a supply of 80 trucks of petrol from Ejigbo satellite in Lagos and Mosimi depot in Ogun State.

IPMAN Lagos Chairman Alhaji Alanamu Balogun in a statement said before the petrol crisis, the NNPC was supplying IPMAN members only six trucks daily, but in the last five days, the NNPC had increased the supply to 80 trucks per day. He said with the increase in supply, IPMAN members and NNPC employees had been working 24 hours daily to ensure that petrol is supplied all over Lagos and Ogun States.

Alhaji Balogun said the NNPC had repaired all the existing facilities at Ejigbo satellite depot to enhance fuel supply. According to him, the NNPC had promised to repair all its facilities in Ilorin, Ibadan and Ore depots to ensure regular fuel supply nationwide.

He commended the DPR Lagos zone to ensure good relationship between the NNPC, PPRA, DAPMAN, MAN and other stake holders.

The post IPMAN: we now get 80 trucks daily appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

