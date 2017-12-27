 Is Ghana Part Of The Commonwealth? – See List Of 53 Countries That Are Part Of The Commonwealth | Nigeria Today
Is Ghana Part Of The Commonwealth? – See List Of 53 Countries That Are Part Of The Commonwealth

Posted on Dec 27, 2017

Fifty-three countries are members of The Commonwealth. They are: The United Kingdom Australia Canada India Bangladesh Pakistan Brunei Malaysia Maldives Singapore Sri Lanka Botswana New Zealand Cyprus Malta Cameroon Ghana

