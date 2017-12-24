Is Liverpool v Swansea City on TV? Plus injuries, team news and betting odds – Liverpool Echo
|
Liverpool Echo
|
Is Liverpool v Swansea City on TV? Plus injuries, team news and betting odds
Liverpool Echo
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 5.15pm. Read More. Liverpool vs Swansea City. Is it on TV? Roberto Firmino reacts after a missed chance during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. Podcast. The ECHO …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!