Isco Tells Spanish Media To Stop Spreading Sh*t After El Clasico Defeat

Isco has hit out at claims that he refused to warm up as a substitute during Real Madrid’s 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Barcelona.

Isco was left out of Real’s starting line-up for the clash at the Bernabeu and did not leave the bench as the La Liga champions were humbled in El Clasico.

Isco had been warming up with Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale after Barca took the lead early in the second half through Luis Suarez, but head coach Zinedine Zidane brought on Nacho Fernandez when Dani Carvajal was sent off for a deliberate handball and Lionel Messi gave Barca a two-goal lead from the penalty spot.

A report from Spanish outlet AS claimed that Isco stopped warming up and headed back to the bench after the decision to bring on Nacho, with Zidane later turning to Bale and Asensio in a bid to snatch a result before Aleix Vidal added a third goal for the visitors.

Isco, however, has taken exception to the suggestion, writing on Twitter after the match: “Stop spreading shit, my two teammates were about to come on… I didn’t know we could make four changes.”

Dejar de meter mierda que ya iban a salir mis otros dos compañeros… no sabía yo que sé podían hacer 4 cambios https://t.co/CFnYgNZcbM — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) December 23, 2017

The post Isco Tells Spanish Media To Stop Spreading Sh*t After El Clasico Defeat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

