Ishaku to Tarabans: Share love, be security conscious

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Dickson Ishaku, yesterday wished Tarabans “a hitch-free, peaceful and harmonious Christmas celebration. He told them to “share love that cuts across ethnic and religious divides.”

The governor also advised the people to be “security conscious and to report suspicious moves by unknown persons.”

“Today (December 25) is a day specially reverred and acclaimed by Christians all over the world. It is a date set aside for the commemoration of the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, acknowledged by the Holy Bible as the Prince of Peace.

Considering that the fundamental significance of Christmas is the demonstration of God’s Love and gift of peace to mankind.

“I wish to call on all citizens of Taraba State to use this festive period to reflect on the need to apply our faith in the promotion of love for one another and work towards peaceful co-existence amongst the citizenry, no matter the beliefs we profess.

“It is only through this that we can actualise the developmental strides that we yearn for. On my part, I wish to assure you that I stand by my well known declaration of “Give me Peace, I will Give you Development,” the governor said.

He used the period of joyful commemoration to appeal to communities that were engulfed in crises in the recent past, to “see Christmas as a period of sober reflection, reconciliation, and moral restitution.”

“For the other communities across the state, I wish to urge you all to be security conscious. If you see anything or hear anything that has security concerns, you should endeavor to share your observations and concerns with your community leaders and appropriate authorities.”

The post Ishaku to Tarabans: Share love, be security conscious appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

