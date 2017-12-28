Islamic State Claims Deadly Blast at Afghan Shiite Center – New York Times
Islamic State Claims Deadly Blast at Afghan Shiite Center
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 41 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Thursday in a bombing at a Shiite cultural center in Kabul that also houses a news agency, Afghan officials said. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the …
Afghanistan suicide bomb attack: Dozens killed in Kabul
ISIS claims deadly Kabul suicide attack
Around 40 killed in IS-claimed attack targeting Shiites in Kabul
