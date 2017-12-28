 Islamic State Claims Deadly Blast at Afghan Shiite Center – New York Times | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Islamic State Claims Deadly Blast at Afghan Shiite Center – New York Times

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in World | 0 comments


New York Times

Islamic State Claims Deadly Blast at Afghan Shiite Center
New York Times
KABUL, Afghanistan — At least 41 people were killed and dozens more wounded on Thursday in a bombing at a Shiite cultural center in Kabul that also houses a news agency, Afghan officials said. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the
Afghanistan suicide bomb attack: Dozens killed in KabulBBC News
ISIS claims deadly Kabul suicide attackCNN
Around 40 killed in IS-claimed attack targeting Shiites in KabulChannel NewsAsia
Deutsche Welle –Reuters –Philippine Star –Washington Post
all 327 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.