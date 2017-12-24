Israel to formally leave UNESCO next week – Daily Sabah
Israel to formally leave UNESCO next week
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his country will withdraw from the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO at the end of next week. Netanyahu had already announced in October that Israel would pull out of UNESCO following a decision by …
