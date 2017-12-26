Israel woos ten countries to move embassies to Jerusalem

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it has started making contact with10 countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise the city as capital of Israel. The Ministry said “at least 10 countries” from different parts of the world that are mulling over moving their embassies to Jerusalem. Israel’s […]

Israel woos ten countries to move embassies to Jerusalem

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

