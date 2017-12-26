Israel woos ten countries to move embassies to Jerusalem
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it has started making contact with10 countries to move their embassies to Jerusalem following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise the city as capital of Israel. The Ministry said “at least 10 countries” from different parts of the world that are mulling over moving their embassies to Jerusalem. Israel’s […]
