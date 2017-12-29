 Issa Gucci Ting! Gucci Gang unites for Davido’s 30 Billion Concert | Nigeria Today
Issa Gucci Ting! Gucci Gang unites for Davido’s 30 Billion Concert

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

For this gang, life is truly Gucci! Davido‘s 30 Billion Concert should have been called the “Gucci Gang Gig” because there were lots of Gucci outfits that night. From OBO himself to his guest performers like Wizkid, D’banj, Humblesmith and even Davido’s daughter, Imade. Davido In a Black Washed T-shirt with Gucci logo Wizkid Wearing GG […]

The post Issa Gucci Ting! Gucci Gang unites for Davido’s 30 Billion Concert appeared first on BellaNaija.

