Issa Gucci Ting! Gucci Gang unites for Davido’s 30 Billion Concert

For this gang, life is truly Gucci! Davido‘s 30 Billion Concert should have been called the “Gucci Gang Gig” because there were lots of Gucci outfits that night. From OBO himself to his guest performers like Wizkid, D’banj, Humblesmith and even Davido’s daughter, Imade. Davido In a Black Washed T-shirt with Gucci logo Wizkid Wearing GG […]

The post Issa Gucci Ting! Gucci Gang unites for Davido’s 30 Billion Concert appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

