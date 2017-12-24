 It Is Sinful To Be Throwing Bangers And Knockouts During Christmas – Nigerian Pastor Reveals | Nigeria Today
It Is Sinful To Be Throwing Bangers And Knockouts During Christmas – Nigerian Pastor Reveals

Dec 24, 2017

A clergyman, Jonathan Olaoye, has described the throwing of firecrackers by youths during the Christmas festival as mere fun rather than being scriptural. According to NAN reports, Olaoye of the Christ Apostolic Church, Ijomimo Oluwa, Isolo in Lagos, described the practice as being just for fun. In his words: “Christmas is a season of celebration, […]

The post It Is Sinful To Be Throwing Bangers And Knockouts During Christmas – Nigerian Pastor Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.

