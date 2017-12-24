Italy PM Plans to Shift Military Forces From Iraq to Niger – U.S. News & World Report
|
U.S. News & World Report
|
Italy PM Plans to Shift Military Forces From Iraq to Niger
U.S. News & World Report
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni attends at Senate in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Picture Reuters. ROME (Reuters) – Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Sunday he would propose to parliament …
Italy plans to deploy antiterrorism military forces in Niger
Italy's PM to ask Parliament to transfer troops from Iraq to Niger
Italian Parliament Passes 2018 Budget
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!