Italy to send 470 troops to Niger to tackle traffickers – Military

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Italy aims to deploy up to 470 troops to Niger to help tackle traffickers, the military General Staff said. Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Dec. 24 that some of the 1,400 Italian troops now stationed in Iraq could be transferred to the Sahel region in West Africa, which includes Niger, after victories against Islamist militants in Iraq.

