Ivie Okujaye-Egboh is Pregnant🤰🏾🤰🏾

Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye-Egboh has just announced she’s expecting baby no 2! The actress shared photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram, with her daughter, who she welcomed with her husband Ezie Egbo last year. See photos

The post Ivie Okujaye-Egboh is Pregnant🤰🏾🤰🏾 appeared first on BellaNaija.

