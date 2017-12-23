 Ivie Okujaye-Egboh is Pregnant🤰🏾🤰🏾 | Nigeria Today
Ivie Okujaye-Egboh is Pregnant🤰🏾🤰🏾

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Ivie Okujaye-Egboh has just announced she’s expecting baby no 2! The actress shared photos of her growing baby bump on Instagram, with her daughter, who she welcomed with her husband Ezie Egbo last year. See photos

The post Ivie Okujaye-Egboh is Pregnant🤰🏾🤰🏾 appeared first on BellaNaija.

