 Jailbreak: NPS re-arrest 14 out of 47 Akwa Ibom prison inmates – Official | Nigeria Today
Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Akwa Ibom Controller of Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS) , Mr Alex Oditah, on Thursday, has announced the re-arrest of 14 out of the 47 inmates who escaped from the Ikot Ekpene Prisons. The inmates escaped from the prion on Dec. 7. Oditah also told the News Agency of Nigeria in Uyo that three-man committee…

