JAMB to conduct mock exams in January

Posted on Dec 31, 2017

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), is to  conduct its optional mock examination in January, preparatory to a better examination later in the year. The board made this disclosure in a statement signed by its Head of Media, Mr Fabian Benjamin and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. The board also reiterated the need for candidates to register on time and ensure that they follow due process in order to avoid avoidable challenges.

