January transfer news & rumours: Arsenal won’t budge on €40 million Benzema bid – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
January transfer news & rumours: Arsenal won't budge on €40 million Benzema bid
Goal.com
Arsenal will not offer more than €40 million to sign Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema at the end of the season, claims Don Balon. Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly ready to cut his losses on Benzema, with Arsenal rumoured to have already …
Arsene Wenger MUST leave Arsenal now – and here are the damning reasons why
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!