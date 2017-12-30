January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd to battle Barca for Coutinho – Goal.com



Goal.com January transfer news & rumours: Man Utd to battle Barca for Coutinho

Goal.com

Barcelona's signing of Coutinho may have become more difficult to achieve as Manchester United have entered the race to sign the Brazilian, according to Don Balon. The Spanish outlet claims Jose Mourinho is keen to add the attacker to his squad as the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

