JAY-Z set to confess it all in Music Video for “Family Feud” featuring Beyoncé & Blue Ivy | Watch Teaser

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

“Nobody wins when the family feuds” JAY-Z is set to release yet another music video off his “4:44” album. This one is for “Family Feud” and he features his wife, Beyonce and first child Blue Ivy on this one. In the 30-second teaser, the Carter family is at a church, JAY-Z sitting in a confessional […]

The post JAY-Z set to confess it all in Music Video for “Family Feud” featuring Beyoncé & Blue Ivy | Watch Teaser appeared first on BellaNaija.

