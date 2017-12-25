Jay Z Threatens Kanye West – I Will End Your Career If You Ever Mention Yvie Again

The heaviest weight in the music industry seems to be in a beef threatening to ruin each others career. In this explosive video, Jay Z reveals a thing or two about he and Kanye’s feud, Tidal issues and the main reason he is pissed off with Kanye.

At some point Jay gets to say; We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, and that’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. He knows it’s a problem, he knows that he crossed the line.

He however threatened to ruin Kanye West career if he ever bring his family into shits like this cuz this is business.

See the footage of the out burst below….