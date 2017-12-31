Jega Laments FG’s Low Budgetary Allocation to Education

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

A former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, has decried federal government’s low budgetary allocation to the education sector in the country.

Jega made the remark at a youth and students’ summit organised by the Federation of Sokoto State Students Association (FOSOSSA) in Sokoto at the weekend.

According to him, the seeming lackadaisical approach to funding of education in Nigeria is why standards in the sector has remained low.

“Nigeria as a nation has never allocated up to 15 per cent of its budget to education,” he said.

He posited that for the necessary impact to be made, all stakeholders must be on the same page and exhibit the determination to achieve success.

Details later…

