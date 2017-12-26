Jerusalem: Pope reacts to tensions between Israelis, Palestinians

Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas address on Monday called for peace in Jerusalem. ￼ Thousands gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff’s fifth “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and The World) message, delivered hours after a Christmas Eve mass where he spoke on how migrants had been “driven from their land” because […]

Jerusalem: Pope reacts to tensions between Israelis, Palestinians

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

