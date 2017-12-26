 Jerusalem: Pope reacts to tensions between Israelis, Palestinians | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jerusalem: Pope reacts to tensions between Israelis, Palestinians

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pope Francis in his traditional Christmas address on Monday called for peace in Jerusalem. ￼ Thousands gathered at the Vatican to hear the pontiff’s fifth “Urbi et Orbi” (To the City and The World) message, delivered hours after a Christmas Eve mass where he spoke on how migrants had been “driven from their land” because […]

Jerusalem: Pope reacts to tensions between Israelis, Palestinians

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.