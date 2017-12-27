Jerusalem Train Station Near Western Wall to be Named After Donald Trump – TIME
|
TIME
|
Jerusalem Train Station Near Western Wall to be Named After Donald Trump
TIME
(JERUSALEM) — Israel's transportation minister is pushing ahead with a plan to dig a railway tunnel under Jerusalem's Old City, passing near sites holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims — and ending at the Western Wall with a station named after …
Israel set to build 'Trump station' near Western Wall
Israel wants to build 'Trump station' near Western Wall
Jerusalem: Israel plans to honour Donald Trump
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!