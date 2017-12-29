Jerusalem: US envoy lambasts Palestinians over reaction to Trump’s decision

US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman has criticized Palestinian reaction to President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Middle Eastern country. He described the response as provocative, unnecessary, and “anti-Semitic.” Friedman, who strongly supported the US policy shift regarding the capital, said the Palestinians were “largely emotional” and “unfortunately overreacted.” He said […]

