 Jesse Lingard get Manchester United out of jail but draw with Burnley concedes more ground in Premier League title race – The Independent | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Jesse Lingard get Manchester United out of jail but draw with Burnley concedes more ground in Premier League title race – The Independent

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Jesse Lingard get Manchester United out of jail but draw with Burnley concedes more ground in Premier League title race
The Independent
When Jesse Lingard's stoppage-time equaliser crossed the line to all but ensure that Manchester United would avoid only their second defeat at Old Trafford in 43 games, it was a celebrated like a winner by every player in a red shirt. A few minutes
Lingard rescues Man UtdThe Punch
Lingard Rescues United Vs Burnley; Moses, Ndidi In Action As Chelsea Win, Leicester LoseComplete Sports Nigeria
Lingard salvages 2-2 draw for Man United against BurnleyDaily Mail
Goal.com
all 273 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.