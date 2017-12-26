Jesse Lingard get Manchester United out of jail but draw with Burnley concedes more ground in Premier League title race – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Jesse Lingard get Manchester United out of jail but draw with Burnley concedes more ground in Premier League title race
The Independent
When Jesse Lingard's stoppage-time equaliser crossed the line to all but ensure that Manchester United would avoid only their second defeat at Old Trafford in 43 games, it was a celebrated like a winner by every player in a red shirt. A few minutes …
Lingard rescues Man Utd
Lingard Rescues United Vs Burnley; Moses, Ndidi In Action As Chelsea Win, Leicester Lose
Lingard salvages 2-2 draw for Man United against Burnley
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!