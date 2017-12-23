 Jesus Is The Only Solution To Nigeria’s Problem – Pastor Adeboye | Nigeria Today
Jesus Is The Only Solution To Nigeria’s Problem – Pastor Adeboye

THE General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Saturday in Osogbo declared that the only solution to the current Economic Nigeria is facing is Jesus Christ. He made this known during Christmas visitation and “Let’s Go A Fishing” programme organised by his church in Osogbo, capital of Osun State. Adeboye maintained […]

