Jihad Fulani Herdsmen Attack Adamawa Village Again, Kill & Injure Many – Graphic Photos

Another attack by Jihadist Fulani Herdsmen leave host of people dead and double that amount injured in Adamawa Village. This people has been terrorizing the people of Adamawa for for months now, if not years and the FG has done practically nothing about it.

The termed Biafra agitators terrorist because they threatened to secede from Nigeria as a State but those killing people at will has been pampered like new born babies just because they are thr tribes men of Mr. President.

I wonder why this country is been called one Nigeria while clearly it is not. On 28/12/2017, Fulani militants attacked Tamboh Jimoh, a village in Gerei LG of Adamawa State. reports allege that they killed one James Hamman and injured 4 others.

I bet the president will be voted yet again in 2019.